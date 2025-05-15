russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with MLRS: houses, shops, and cars damaged

On Wednesday evening, May 14, the Russian army shelled the Mezhevskaya community of the Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with MLRS. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the aggressor country targeted the community with a drone at night.

The house of culture was partially destroyed. The fire that broke out there was extinguished by rescuers. A dozen private houses, shops, and cars were damaged - said Lysak.

He also reported that the aggressor hit Nikopol region with UAVs and artillery.

"He attacked in the evening and in the morning. He terrorized Nikopol, Marganetska and Myrivska communities. A high-rise building and a kindergarten were damaged," said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Let us remind you

Explosions were heard in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on Thursday, May 15. Thus, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that over the past day, the occupiers launched 500 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

