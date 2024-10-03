Judge Blocks California's New Artificial Intelligence Law in Kamala Harris Fake News Case

A federal judge has blocked one of California's new AI laws. Earlier, it was assumed that the law could force Elon Musk to destroy Vice President Kamala Harris' artificial deepfake, which he posted (and provoked a small online battle between them). UNN writes with reference to TechCrunch.

A federal judge blocked one of California's newest AI laws on Wednesday, less than two weeks after it was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. Shortly after signing AB 2839, Newsom suggested that it could be used to force Elon Musk to take down Vice President Kamala Harris' fake dipshit, but a California judge has just ruled that the state cannot force people to take down election fakes, at least not yet.

The real author of Vice President Kamala Harris's dipstick, an X user named Christopher Coles, has filed a lawsuit to block the new California law as unconstitutional. Coles' lawyer wrote in the complaint that the Kamala Harris spoof is satire that should be protected by the First Amendment.

