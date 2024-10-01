Trump calls for Harris' resignation and impeachment

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump demanded the resignation of Vice President Kamala Harris and called for her impeachment. He said this at a rally in Pennsylvania, ABC News reports, according to UNN.

“She should be disqualified. She should resign as vice president,” Trump said in the context of the migration problem on the US-Mexico border, ”She should be impeached and held accountable for her actions.

According to the Republican candidate, Harris should also be disqualified from running for president.

The publication notes that Donald Trump has traditionally threatened lawsuits against his political rivals, including President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton.

