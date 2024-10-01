Trump calls for Harris' resignation and impeachment

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173785 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141409 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145226 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185413 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112143 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 49311 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115034 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115034 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 68807 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 68807 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 75244 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 43016 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 43016 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173785 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173785 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185413 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185413 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202915 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191746 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191746 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143732 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139457 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139457 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156230 views
Trump calls for Harris' resignation and impeachment

Trump calls for Harris' resignation and impeachment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20374 views

Donald Trump has called for Kamala Harris's resignation over migration issues on the border with Mexico. He also demanded that she be impeached and deprived of the right to run for president.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump demanded the resignation of Vice President Kamala Harris and called for her impeachment. He said this at a rally in Pennsylvania, ABC News reports, according to UNN.

Details

“She should be disqualified. She should resign as vice president,” Trump said in the context of the migration problem on the US-Mexico border, ”She should be impeached and held accountable for her actions.

According to the Republican candidate, Harris should also be disqualified from running for president.

The publication notes that Donald Trump has traditionally threatened lawsuits against his political rivals, including President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton.

Trump calls Harris “mentally retarded”: Republicans criticize former president30.09.24, 01:42 • 24957 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
hillary-clintonHillary Clinton
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
pennsylvaniaPennsylvania
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

