Trump calls Harris “mentally retarded”: Republicans criticize former president

Former President Donald Trump has been criticized by several of his fellow party members for the derogatory insults he made against Vice President Kamala Harris a day earlier, calling her “mentally deficient” and “mentally retarded” at a rally. This was reported by the New York Times, according to UNN.

“Joe Biden has become mentally retarded. Kamala was born that way,” Trump said, adding that there was ‘something wrong’ with presidential candidate Harris.

It is noted that the former Republican governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, who is currently running for the Senate, has come out with “more harsh criticism” of Trump's statement.

I think it's insulting not only to the vice president, but to people who are truly mentally challenged. I have been saying for years that Trump's divisive rhetoric is something we can do without, - Hogan said.

In contrast, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham rejected Trump's remarks and said he did not think Harris was crazy. This is the opinion he supports about the candidate's policies.

I just think that the best way is to pursue the case that her policies are destroying the country, - Mr. Graham said.

Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer also tried to distance himself from Trump's personal attacks : “I think we have to keep looking at the issues.

