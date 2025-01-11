ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Mexican firefighters travel to California to help fight wildfires

Mexican firefighters travel to California to help fight wildfires

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32822 views

Firefighters from Mexico will join 10,000 rescuers to fight the fires in Los Angeles. The decision was supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum and the National Council of Civil Defense of Mexico.

Firefighters from Mexico will join the firefighting efforts in the US state of California. This is reported by Newsweek with reference to California Governor Gavin Newsom, UNN reports.

Details

"Firefighters from Mexico are on their way to the Eaton Fire - joining more than 10,000 personnel already on the ground. California is deeply grateful for the support of President Claudia Sheinbaum as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires. Our partnership and shared commitment to helping communities in need is greatly appreciated," the newspaper writes, citing Newsom's statement to X.

The decision to send firefighters to California was confirmed by the National Civil Defense Council of Mexico.

"The Mexican delegation will go on a solidarity mission to protect life and nature. Mexico stands with the United States. Solidarity has no borders," the statement reads.

Recall

Several large wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles County in the US state of California , with at least 10 people killed.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu

Contact us about advertising