Mexican firefighters travel to California to help fight wildfires

Firefighters from Mexico will join the firefighting efforts in the US state of California. This is reported by Newsweek with reference to California Governor Gavin Newsom, UNN reports.

"Firefighters from Mexico are on their way to the Eaton Fire - joining more than 10,000 personnel already on the ground. California is deeply grateful for the support of President Claudia Sheinbaum as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires. Our partnership and shared commitment to helping communities in need is greatly appreciated," the newspaper writes, citing Newsom's statement to X.

The decision to send firefighters to California was confirmed by the National Civil Defense Council of Mexico.

"The Mexican delegation will go on a solidarity mission to protect life and nature. Mexico stands with the United States. Solidarity has no borders," the statement reads.

Several large wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles County in the US state of California , with at least 10 people killed.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu.