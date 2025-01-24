Trump flies to California to survey the aftermath of devastating fires
The President of the United States is heading to California to assess the damage from the Los Angeles wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to meet with the president to discuss federal aid.
US President Donald Trump is heading to California, where he is expected to survey the damage from several wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles in recent weeks, reports UNN.
California Governor Gavin Newsom will meet with the president on the runway, a spokesman for the governor said in a statement to CNN.
"The governor is committed to advocating for the needs of Californians in partnership with the federal administration," said spokesman Brandon Richards.
This morning, Trump was in western North Carolina, where he visited communities in the process of rebuilding after Hurricane Helen.