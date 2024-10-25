Menendez brothers are one step closer to being released. Their case shook the US and became the basis for the Netflix series

$41.320.06
April 3, 07:36 PM • 27100 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 126382 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 180087 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112944 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 348427 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175653 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146328 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196539 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125450 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108348 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 3, 03:18 PM • 126422 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 180112 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Menendez brothers are one step closer to being released. Their case shook the US and became the basis for the Netflix series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15232 views

A Los Angeles prosecutor has recommended a review of the sentence of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. New evidence of sexual abuse by their father has emerged.

Menendez brothers are one step closer to being released. Their case shook the US and became the basis for the Netflix series

Two brothers, Eric and Lyle Menendez, convicted of murdering their parents in a case that shocked America more than three decades ago, are one step closer to parole, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The Los Angeles County District Attorney recommended that the judge re-sentence Eric and Lyle Menendez, as the new evidence deserves to be reviewed.

The murders of Kitty and Jose Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989 have been a source of concern in the United States for many years, most recently inspiring the popular Netflix series.

For the brothers to be released, the judge must agree with the recommendation, and then the parole board must approve their release.

Eric Menendez, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, are currently serving life without parole in California.

The case centered on the motive for their murders, during which their parents were shot 13 times while they were watching TV.

"I believe that the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of violations in their home and harassment," said Los Angeles County Chief Prosecutor George Gascon on Thursday.

He added that although there is no justification for the murder, "I believe they have paid their debt to society.

During their criminal trials in the 1990s, prosecutors portrayed the brothers as rich children who methodically planned the murders to gain access to their parents' wealth.

But their lawyers argued that the brothers had been victims of years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and acted only in self-defense.

The statement by Gascon, who is fighting an uphill battle for re-election, followed new evidence in a case involving sexual assault allegations.

One of the new pieces of evidence was a letter from Eric Menendez to another family member, apparently dating from 1988, detailing alleged abuse by his father, Jose.

Other evidence came from a then-minor member of the 1980s Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. The band member claimed that Jose Menendez, who was then an executive at the RCA record company, drugged and raped him during a visit to the Menendez home.

The case began on August 20, 1989, when the brothers - then 18 and 21 years old - called the police and reported that they had found the bodies of their parents after returning home.

Gascón said his office plans to submit a recommendation to the court on Friday to reconsider the sentence. It will contain details and evidence supporting the need for a reduced sentence.

A hearing will be scheduled in the next 30-45 days, at which the judge will hear arguments for their release. The brothers may also be present.

If the parole board approves their release, California Governor Gavin Newsom can still reject it.

The Menendez brothers filed a motion in May 2023, detailing new evidence in their case and asking that their convictions be overturned.

Kim Kardashian thanked Gascon for "correcting a significant injustice" in her Instagram story on Thursday.

She said that the case "emphasizes the importance of appealing decisions and seeking the truth.

The death of Galina Hutchins: the trial of actor Alec Baldwin has begun in the US11.07.24, 11:08 • 17539 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Gavin Newsom
California
Netflix
