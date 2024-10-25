Menendez brothers are one step closer to being released. Their case shook the US and became the basis for the Netflix series
A Los Angeles prosecutor has recommended a review of the sentence of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. New evidence of sexual abuse by their father has emerged.
Two brothers, Eric and Lyle Menendez, convicted of murdering their parents in a case that shocked America more than three decades ago, are one step closer to parole, UNN reports citing the BBC.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney recommended that the judge re-sentence Eric and Lyle Menendez, as the new evidence deserves to be reviewed.
The murders of Kitty and Jose Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989 have been a source of concern in the United States for many years, most recently inspiring the popular Netflix series.
For the brothers to be released, the judge must agree with the recommendation, and then the parole board must approve their release.
Eric Menendez, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, are currently serving life without parole in California.
The case centered on the motive for their murders, during which their parents were shot 13 times while they were watching TV.
"I believe that the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of violations in their home and harassment," said Los Angeles County Chief Prosecutor George Gascon on Thursday.
He added that although there is no justification for the murder, "I believe they have paid their debt to society.
During their criminal trials in the 1990s, prosecutors portrayed the brothers as rich children who methodically planned the murders to gain access to their parents' wealth.
But their lawyers argued that the brothers had been victims of years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and acted only in self-defense.
The statement by Gascon, who is fighting an uphill battle for re-election, followed new evidence in a case involving sexual assault allegations.
One of the new pieces of evidence was a letter from Eric Menendez to another family member, apparently dating from 1988, detailing alleged abuse by his father, Jose.
Other evidence came from a then-minor member of the 1980s Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. The band member claimed that Jose Menendez, who was then an executive at the RCA record company, drugged and raped him during a visit to the Menendez home.
The case began on August 20, 1989, when the brothers - then 18 and 21 years old - called the police and reported that they had found the bodies of their parents after returning home.
Gascón said his office plans to submit a recommendation to the court on Friday to reconsider the sentence. It will contain details and evidence supporting the need for a reduced sentence.
A hearing will be scheduled in the next 30-45 days, at which the judge will hear arguments for their release. The brothers may also be present.
If the parole board approves their release, California Governor Gavin Newsom can still reject it.
The Menendez brothers filed a motion in May 2023, detailing new evidence in their case and asking that their convictions be overturned.
Kim Kardashian thanked Gascon for "correcting a significant injustice" in her Instagram story on Thursday.
She said that the case "emphasizes the importance of appealing decisions and seeking the truth.
