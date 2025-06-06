Musk supported the idea of Trump's impeachment

American billionaire, former friend and advisor to US President Elon Musk supported the idea of impeaching Donald Trump and replacing him with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance. This is reported by UNN with reference to Elon Musk's page on social network X (Twitter).

Details

On Thursday, June 05, Elon Musk agreed that the President of the United States of America should be impeached and Jay Dee Vance should be put in his place.

Former friend and advisor to Donald Trump wrote on his page in the social network X "Yes" in response to a publication by Malaysian blogger and conspiracy theorist Ian Miles Chong, who proposed to impeach Donald Trump.

"President vs. Elon. Who will win? I'm betting on Elon. Trump needs to be impeached and Jay Dee Vance should take his place," Chong's post reads.

In reminder

US President Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory position at the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had gone crazy, and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded by saying that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of appearing in the "Epstein files," saying that this is the reason they were not released. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

