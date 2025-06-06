$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 16370 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 47426 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 53145 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 57948 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 65855 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 58005 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 88045 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62652 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49173 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67630 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Musk supported the idea of Trump's impeachment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Elon Musk agreed with the idea of impeaching Donald Trump, proposed by a blogger. He supported the replacement of Trump with Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

Musk supported the idea of Trump's impeachment

American billionaire, former friend and advisor to US President Elon Musk supported the idea of impeaching Donald Trump and replacing him with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance. This is reported by UNN with reference to Elon Musk's page on social network X (Twitter).

Details

On Thursday, June 05, Elon Musk agreed that the President of the United States of America should be impeached and Jay Dee Vance should be put in his place.

Former friend and advisor to Donald Trump wrote on his page in the social network X "Yes" in response to a publication by Malaysian blogger and conspiracy theorist Ian Miles Chong, who proposed to impeach Donald Trump.

"President vs. Elon. Who will win? I'm betting on Elon. Trump needs to be impeached and Jay Dee Vance should take his place," Chong's post reads.

In reminder

US President Donald Trump has actually confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This happened after Musk left his top advisory position at the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package.

Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had gone crazy, and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded by saying that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of appearing in the "Epstein files," saying that this is the reason they were not released. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

Without me, Trump would have lost the election - Musk05.06.25, 20:50 • 2000 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
