Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center - Zaluzhnyi

The Air Force of Ukraine destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center. Thanks to the Air Force for the perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov Sea! - Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

