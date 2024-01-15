Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center - Zaluzhnyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an Il-22 control center, said Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.
Ukraine's defense forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Monday, UNN reports.
The Air Force of Ukraine destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center. Thanks to the Air Force for the perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov Sea!
