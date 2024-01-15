"This is for Dnipro": AFU Air Force Commander sends a "message" to the enemy

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk made a "message" to the Russian occupiers: "This is for you for Dnipro", without specifying the details, UNN reports.

Details

"This is for Dnipro! Burn in hell, you inhumans! P.S. No details yet," Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

This announcement came amid information about the downing of a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

