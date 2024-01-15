ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
What is known about the downed Russian A-50: the Defense Forces gave characteristics

What is known about the downed Russian A-50: the Defense Forces gave characteristics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37473 views

The Ukrainian military has shot down a Russian A-50 radar plane that can track and direct strikes on 60 targets. Russia has nine A-50s worth $330 million each.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in a telegram channel described the characteristics of the A-50 aircraft, which Ukrainian units shot down near the Sea of Azov on January 14, UNN reports.

Details

The A-50 is a long-range radar detection aircraft designed to observe targets in the air, on the ground, and at sea and to guide other aircraft to the targets. In particular, these aircraft try to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and transmit information for strikes against them.

Its patrol altitude is up to 10 km and flight range is 5000 km.

It can track up to 60 targets at a time.

It can target up to 12 fighters at a time.

It helps to determine the location of Ukrainian targets, such as air defense systems and aviation, and to target them.

Russia has only 3 A-50s and 6 A-50Us in service. The price is $330 million per unit.

A year ago, one A-50 was already damaged as a result of a UAV attack on the Machulyshche air base

the Southern Defense Forces added.
Recall

On January 14 , Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yuriy Mysyagin reported that Ukrainian units had fired on two Russian army aircraft over the Sea of Azov. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

