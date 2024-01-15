What is known about the downed Russian A-50: the Defense Forces gave characteristics

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in a telegram channel described the characteristics of the A-50 aircraft, which Ukrainian units shot down near the Sea of Azov on January 14, UNN reports.

Details

The A-50 is a long-range radar detection aircraft designed to observe targets in the air, on the ground, and at sea and to guide other aircraft to the targets. In particular, these aircraft try to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and transmit information for strikes against them.

Its patrol altitude is up to 10 km and flight range is 5000 km.

It can track up to 60 targets at a time.

It can target up to 12 fighters at a time.

It helps to determine the location of Ukrainian targets, such as air defense systems and aviation, and to target them.

Russia has only 3 A-50s and 6 A-50Us in service. The price is $330 million per unit.

A year ago, one A-50 was already damaged as a result of a UAV attack on the Machulyshche air base the Southern Defense Forces added.

Recall

On January 14 , Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yuriy Mysyagin reported that Ukrainian units had fired on two Russian army aircraft over the Sea of Azov.

