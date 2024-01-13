Two enemy missiles shot down in Kryvyi Rih district in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military intercepted two Russian missiles over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.
Today, during an enemy attack, air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in the sky over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Two enemy missiles are now scrap metal. "Winged" drones landed in Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you to the defenders of the sky from the Vostok military industrial complex
Earlier, UNN reportedthat there were several noisy incidents in the Dnipro region since five in the morning.