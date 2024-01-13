Two enemy missiles shot down in Kryvyi Rih district in the morning

Today, during an enemy attack, air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in the sky over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Two enemy missiles are now scrap metal. "Winged" drones landed in Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you to the defenders of the sky from the Vostok military industrial complex - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

