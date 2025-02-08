They are already working in our defense: Zelensky on Mirage aircraft

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked France for the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighter jets and emphasized that they are already working to protect Ukraine. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

An important step in the development of our military aviation is the delivery of Mirage fighter jets from France, as we agreed with President Macron. They are already working in our defense. There will be an increase in this area, and there is also a replenishment of F-16s - these are new aircraft from the Netherlands - Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian Air Force received the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.