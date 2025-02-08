ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12496 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61483 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101959 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102142 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129102 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103521 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106068 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102493 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 87838 views
09:03 AM • 111518 views
09:59 AM • 105929 views
02:39 PM • 12496 views
09:20 AM • 122880 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129102 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162181 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152329 views
02:48 PM • 2628 views
09:59 AM • 105929 views
09:03 AM • 111518 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138342 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140120 views
They are already working in our defense: Zelensky on Mirage aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42960 views

The President of Ukraine thanked France for the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which are already working to defend the country. He also announced the addition of F-16 aircraft from the Netherlands to the fleet.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked France for the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighter jets and emphasized that they are already working to protect Ukraine. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

An important step in the development of our military aviation is the delivery of Mirage fighter jets from France, as we agreed with President Macron. They are already working in our defense. There will be an increase in this area, and there is also a replenishment of F-16s - these are new aircraft from the Netherlands 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force received the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

