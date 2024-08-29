An American F-16 fighter jet crashes in Ukraine: The media released the first details

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was downed in a crash on Monday. This was reported by the WSJ with reference to the words of a US official, UNN informs.

According to the newspaper, initial reports indicate that the plane was not shot down by enemy fire, although the incident occurred during a massive Russian missile attack on the country on Monday, the official said. Rather, the crash was caused by pilot error.

Kyiv recently received six aircraft to help fight Russia, a key symbol of US support.