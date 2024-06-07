Macron did not name the number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron did not name the exact number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine, arguing that this should not be taken advantage of by enemies. He stated this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

"As for Mirage 2000-5, I won't give you the number, partners, or final figure to be effective. We agreed on the needs. Now the priority is to start forming pilots and mechanics. This is something that will be launched in just a few days. We are talking about technical training," Macron said.

He also noted that he will not name the number of aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine, "so that the SIM is not used by enemies.

Recall

France is going to supply Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine and will offer to train pilots.