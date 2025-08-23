$41.220.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

On the night of August 23, 2025, Major Serhiy Bondar, a MiG-29 fighter pilot, died. He crashed upon landing after completing a combat mission.

MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission

On the night of August 23, 2025, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhiy Bondar died. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the pilot died after completing a combat mission upon landing,

On the night of August 23, 2025, after completing a combat mission upon landing, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovych, born in 1979, died. The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established.

- the statement reads.

The Air Force expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Recall

On June 29, F-16 pilot, Colonel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Ustymenko died.

Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes killed in F-16 fighter jet crash - media29.08.24, 19:28 • 21589 views

