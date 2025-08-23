MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 23, 2025, Major Serhiy Bondar, a MiG-29 fighter pilot, died. He crashed upon landing after completing a combat mission.
On the night of August 23, 2025, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhiy Bondar died. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the pilot died after completing a combat mission upon landing,
On the night of August 23, 2025, after completing a combat mission upon landing, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovych, born in 1979, died. The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established.
The Air Force expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Recall
On June 29, F-16 pilot, Colonel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Ustymenko died.
