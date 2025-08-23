MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission

On the night of August 23, 2025, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhiy Bondar died. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the pilot died after completing a combat mission upon landing,

On the night of August 23, 2025, after completing a combat mission upon landing, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovych, born in 1979, died. The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established. - the statement reads.

The Air Force expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Recall

On June 29, F-16 pilot, Colonel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Ustymenko died.

