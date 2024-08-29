Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes killed in F-16 fighter jet crash - media

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed in the crash of an F-16 fighter jet on Monday, August 26. The Air Command “West” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV, UNN reports .

Details

Oleksiy Mes, a pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died while defending our country. He heroically fought his last battle in the sky. On August 26, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike. Oleksiy saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life. Oleksiy Mes was a strong and devoted warrior, a highly skilled pilot, a leader on the ground and in the sky, a good friend, a loving son, father, husband, and patriot of his country , the statement said.

It is noted that today, on August 29, a farewell ceremony was held, attended by his fellow pilots, commanders and subordinates, friends and colleagues, hundreds of ordinary Ukrainians, and a pair of MiG-29 fighters paid tribute to the fallen pilot from the sky.

Oleksiy's comrades-in-arms flew over the procession. By the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was posthumously promoted to the rank of Colonel. We have lost a reliable friend and a strong warrior. But we have not lost the strength, will and desire to fight, to fight and to win. In our just cause, we will take revenge on the enemy for everything and everyone - the command added.

Addendum Addendum

Today, the WSJ reported, citing a US official, that an F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, likely due to pilot error rather than enemy fire. The incident occurred during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

According to CNN, which cites Ukrainian sources, Oleksiy Mes was killed when a Western F-16 fighter jet crashed while repelling Russia's largest air attack against Ukraine in history.