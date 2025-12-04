"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in Crimea

$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
12:12 PM • 14525 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 10689 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
11:24 AM • 12412 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 13566 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 24001 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 40295 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35340 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45352 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 59380 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 14525 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Series
BM-21 "Grad"

"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On December 4, 2025, the HUR special unit "Ghosts" destroyed a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet at the "Kacha" airfield and the "Irtysh" radar near Simferopol. The operation weakens the air defense system of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in Crimea

On December 4, 2025, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" carried out a successful operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying a Russian multi-purpose MiG-29 fighter jet. Ukrainian intelligence officers reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The strike took place on the territory of the Kacha military airfield. On the same night, the "Ghosts" also struck the Irtysh airfield radar complex, located near temporarily occupied Simferopol.

Special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate continue to systematically weaken the air defense system of the Muscovites over the temporarily occupied peninsula, destroying radars, anti-aircraft systems, and now — also fighter aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces.

— the GUR message says.

"Ghosts" of the HUR burned down a Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems in occupied Crimea

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Simferopol
Crimea
Sevastopol