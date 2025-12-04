"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in Crimea

On December 4, 2025, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" carried out a successful operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying a Russian multi-purpose MiG-29 fighter jet. Ukrainian intelligence officers reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The strike took place on the territory of the Kacha military airfield. On the same night, the "Ghosts" also struck the Irtysh airfield radar complex, located near temporarily occupied Simferopol.

Special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate continue to systematically weaken the air defense system of the Muscovites over the temporarily occupied peninsula, destroying radars, anti-aircraft systems, and now — also fighter aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces. — the GUR message says.

