Polish Air Force intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft - statement by the Minister of Defense

On Thursday morning, Poland deployed its air force to protect its airspace. The country's defense minister stated in a brief message that a Russian reconnaissance aircraft had been intercepted, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

MiG-29 fighters of the Polish Air Force intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft on Thursday, October 30. This was confirmed by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz in his brief statement.

According to media reports, on Thursday morning, fighters and an early warning radar aircraft were deployed in Poland, and ground-based air defense systems and radar systems were put on "highest alert."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Polish armed forces stated that their fighters had escorted a Russian Il-20 aircraft from the Baltic Sea.

Recall

UNN reported that Polish and allied air forces began operations in Polish airspace due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. All available forces and resources, including fighters and an early warning aircraft, were activated.