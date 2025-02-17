Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53789 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100227 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112551 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150931 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58483 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107635 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71167 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34720 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141748 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60498 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133385 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163643 views
Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106293 views

Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

As part of the Interstorm program, the Royal Air Force continues the next stage of training of Ukrainian pilots to pilot American F-16 fighters. Some media outlets have spread information about 32 F-16 Block 30s that will be or have already been transferred from Greece. However, according to Greek sources, this is not true.

Transmits UNN with reference to Le MondeNOEL REPORTS and OnAlert.

Details

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, which cites training of Ukrainian pilots by Western allies, Greece is among the countries that will provide Ukraine with its fighter jets. Information about 32 F-16 Block 30s that may be transferred to Ukraine (or have already been received) is being circulated online.

According to Le Monde:

Training of Ukrainian pilots continues; ten soldiers from Ukraine will be trained by the Royal Air Force for six months, where they will learn the basics of fighter jet navigation and control.

The French edition of Le Monde writes:

The training (for pilots from Ukraine) lasts a total of eighteen months, which is shorter than the typical training of F-16 pilots (two years). The idea is to get young pilots ready for combat as soon as possible.

According to Le Monde, Ukraine has received about 70 F-16 aircraft (from Denmark, the Netherlands, or Greece).

NOEL REPORTS, a media platform for covering global conflict zones , does not see this information as credible:

The article refers only to promises by Denmark, the Netherlands and/or Greece to transfer F-16s, the latter of which has not been confirmed. There is no mention of Greece transferring 32 surplus F-16 Block 30 fighters, which was only a rumor in mid-2024.

The Greek media mention that Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias had previously stated that he wanted to transfer the F-16 as part of the overhaul of the Greek Air Force.

There were some speculations Greece would return these F-16's to US, to be upgraded, and sent to Ukraine. But this never got a confirmed follow-up.

- the post reads.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received over 51 aircraft from partners, including MiG-29, Su-25, F-16, and Mirage-2000. Another 85 aircraft are planned to be transferred in the future.

The United States plans to provide India with F-35 fighters14.02.25, 04:23 • 28374 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
dassault-mirage-2000Dassault Mirage 2000
mikoyan-mig-29Mikoyan MiG-29
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
indiaIndia
denmarkDenmark
greeceGreece
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

