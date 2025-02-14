The United States plans to provide India with F-35 fighters

The United States is preparing to sell F-35 fighter jets to India. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

Donald Trump's administration has announced its intention to supply India with F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

So far, India has not been considered a potential buyer of this advanced aircraft platform. One of the main reasons was the country's heavy dependence on Russian-made weapons. However, in recent years, New Delhi has been gradually strengthening defense ties with the United States by signing new agreements on naval cooperation and technology exchange.

The F-35 is the most expensive weapon in the US military arsenal. The cost of the Joint Strike Fighter program is estimated at $1.7 trillion, making it the most expensive defense initiative in the country's history. In addition to the United States, the fighter jet development program involves eight international partners and has signed contracts with twelve countries, including Israel, South Korea, and Singapore.

Trump and Modi had a phone conversation: what the leaders of the United States and India discussed