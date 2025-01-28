ukenru
Trump and Modi had a phone conversation: what the leaders of the United States and India discussed

Trump and Modi had a phone conversation: what the leaders of the United States and India discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105434 views

U.S. President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed strategic partnership, the security situation in different regions, and Modi's upcoming visit to the White House.

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the White House, they discussed a number of important issues related to expanding and deepening cooperation, UNN reports.

Details

The White House called the conversation a "productive call." It is noted that the two leaders discussed the expansion and deepening of cooperation and regional issues, including the security situation in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East.

The two leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House, emphasizing the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our two countries. The two leaders emphasized their commitment to advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership

- the White House press service said in a statement.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising