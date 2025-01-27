Trump will sign an executive order on the “Iron Dome” for the United States - Pentagon chief

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that the Pentagon will work to create an “Iron Dome” for America, fulfilling President Donald Trump's promise. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

During his first visit to the Pentagon as the top U.S. military officer, Hagel told reporters that a series of executive orders could be expected from Trump, including an order to deploy a system similar to the one used by Israel.

This system shoots down ballistic missiles with an accuracy of about 90%.

Hegseth noted that the orders of the US president will be carried out in the Ministry of Defense quickly and without discussion.

Israel's air defense system is known for its ability to engage and destroy missiles, which has helped reduce damage inside Israel during attacks by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis during the 15-month war in the Middle East.

The introduction of an “Iron Dome” for America was part of the Republican Party's election platform in 2024.

“Republicans will ensure that our military is the most modern, deadliest, and most powerful force in the world,” the document says.

However, Israel is a small state located close to its enemies, which raises doubts as to whether the United States will be able to achieve the same effectiveness of the Iron Dome.

Raytheon has created a similar system called SkyHunter, which they claim “can be produced in the United States to enhance capabilities for both the United States and its allies.

Rafael, the manufacturer of the Iron Dome, which is affiliated with the Israeli government, told The Post that there are ways to adapt their system to protect a country as large as America.

