Trump will sign an executive order on the “Iron Dome” for the United States - Pentagon chief

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118773 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59404 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113398 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30298 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134797 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156437 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24192 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113398 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140057 views
Trump will sign an executive order on the “Iron Dome” for the United States - Pentagon chief

Trump will sign an executive order on the “Iron Dome” for the United States - Pentagon chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32825 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced plans to create a missile defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Raytheon and Rafael are already working on adapting the system for the US territory.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that the Pentagon will work to create an “Iron Dome” for America, fulfilling President Donald Trump's promise. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

During his first visit to the Pentagon as the top U.S. military officer, Hagel told reporters that a series of executive orders could be expected from Trump, including an order to deploy a system similar to the one used by Israel.

This system shoots down ballistic missiles with an accuracy of about 90%.

Hegseth noted that the orders of the US president will be carried out in the Ministry of Defense quickly and without discussion.

Israel's air defense system is known for its ability to engage and destroy missiles, which has helped reduce damage inside Israel during attacks by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis during the 15-month war in the Middle East.

The introduction of an “Iron Dome” for America was part of the Republican Party's election platform in 2024.

“Republicans will ensure that our military is the most modern, deadliest, and most powerful force in the world,” the document says.

However, Israel is a small state located close to its enemies, which raises doubts as to whether the United States will be able to achieve the same effectiveness of the Iron Dome.

Raytheon has created a similar system called SkyHunter, which they claim “can be produced in the United States to enhance capabilities for both the United States and its allies.

Rafael, the manufacturer of the Iron Dome, which is affiliated with the Israeli government, told The Post that there are ways to adapt their system to protect a country as large as America.

Recall

On Sunday, January 27, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an exploratory phone call. The leaders discussed shared security priorities and current threats facing both countries. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
israelIsrael
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States

