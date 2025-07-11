An enterprise specializing in MiG-type fighters was attacked in the Russian Federation

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 2094 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 8514 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 14898 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 16221 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 17601 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 17714 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 18802 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27306 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125909 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133050 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.9m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 23814 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 18753 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 21042 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 25622 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29445 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 29595 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 88192 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 125917 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 133056 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 115818 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 860 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 31148 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 173305 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 300483 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 477414 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

An enterprise specializing in MiG-type fighters was attacked in the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant in the Moscow region, which specializes in the production and modernization of MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighters, was attacked. The enterprise also participates in the development of new models of combat aircraft and the modernization of Geran/Shahed UAVs.

An enterprise specializing in MiG-type fighters was attacked in the Russian Federation

The Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant in the Moscow region, which is involved in the development of new models of combat aircraft, is under attack. This was reported by the Telegram channel of Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

The Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant in the Moscow region was attacked. It specializes in the production and modernization of MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters and their modifications.

- said Andriy Kovalenko, lieutenant of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the CPD, the enterprise is also involved in the development of new models of combat aircraft.

In particular, projects of a "prospective front-line fighter" based on the MiG platform, and is also involved in the modernization cycle of Geran/Shahed UAVs.

- Kovalenko explained.

In Lukhovitsy chats, local residents reported powerful explosions and an attack "on the plant."

The Russian Ministry of Defense later reported that 11 drones were shot down over the region.

According to the TG channel "Astra", the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant named after P.A. Voronin and a local oil depot are located at the site of the alleged attack.

Addition

In December 2024, Russian state media, citing the FSB, reported that former top manager of the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant Mykhailo Baranov was sentenced to 9 years in a case of embezzlement of components for MiG-29 fighters.

Recall

Intelligence officers of the "Black Winter Group" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, held positions and destroyed occupiers' dugouts in the Lyman direction.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmytro Patrushev was notified of suspicion for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Mikoyan MiG-29
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Shahed-136
MiG-31
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9