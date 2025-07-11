An enterprise specializing in MiG-type fighters was attacked in the Russian Federation

The Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant in the Moscow region, which is involved in the development of new models of combat aircraft, is under attack. This was reported by the Telegram channel of Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

The Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant in the Moscow region was attacked. It specializes in the production and modernization of MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters and their modifications. - said Andriy Kovalenko, lieutenant of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the CPD, the enterprise is also involved in the development of new models of combat aircraft.

In particular, projects of a "prospective front-line fighter" based on the MiG platform, and is also involved in the modernization cycle of Geran/Shahed UAVs. - Kovalenko explained.

In Lukhovitsy chats, local residents reported powerful explosions and an attack "on the plant."

The Russian Ministry of Defense later reported that 11 drones were shot down over the region.

According to the TG channel "Astra", the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant named after P.A. Voronin and a local oil depot are located at the site of the alleged attack.

Addition

In December 2024, Russian state media, citing the FSB, reported that former top manager of the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant Mykhailo Baranov was sentenced to 9 years in a case of embezzlement of components for MiG-29 fighters.

Recall

Intelligence officers of the "Black Winter Group" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, held positions and destroyed occupiers' dugouts in the Lyman direction.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmytro Patrushev was notified of suspicion for war crimes committed in Ukraine.