Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week

On Friday, October 31, two Polish MiG-29 aircraft were again scrambled to intercept a Russian Federation Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by the operational command of the Polish armed forces, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian aircraft again flew without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, which posed a potential threat to traffic safety in the region.

Polish pilots intercepted and identified the foreign aircraft, which was escorted in accordance with NATO procedures. There was no violation of Polish airspace - the message says.

It is indicated that this is already the third such incident this week, which confirms the increasing activity of Russian aviation in the Baltic Sea region.

"The Polish army remains in full combat readiness and effectively responds to any provocative actions of the Russian Federation, acting in close cooperation with its NATO allies," the command added.

Recall

On October 30, Poland deployed its air force to protect its airspace. The country's defense minister announced the interception of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft.

