Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:50 PM • 2532 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
06:17 PM • 11842 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 19145 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 19950 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 24919 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 27536 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 42498 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20377 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38389 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17298 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to HungaryOctober 31, 12:27 PM • 6088 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 31473 views
Ukrainian Navy strikes Oryol TPP and substation with Neptune missilesOctober 31, 03:23 PM • 4398 views
Two cars exploded on explosive devices in Zhytomyr region, there are dead and woundedPhotoOctober 31, 03:37 PM • 5658 views
Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States05:42 PM • 12743 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 31509 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 42506 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38393 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 40949 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 47447 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 31509 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 25240 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 34281 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 66600 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 70433 views
Actual
Technology
The Washington Post
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Il-18

Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Polish MiG-29s intercepted a Russian Il-20 over the Baltic Sea. The Russian aircraft was flying without a flight plan and with its transponder turned off, posing a security threat.

Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week

On Friday, October 31, two Polish MiG-29 aircraft were again scrambled to intercept a Russian Federation Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by the operational command of the Polish armed forces, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian aircraft again flew without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, which posed a potential threat to traffic safety in the region.

Polish pilots intercepted and identified the foreign aircraft, which was escorted in accordance with NATO procedures. There was no violation of Polish airspace

- the message says.

It is indicated that this is already the third such incident this week, which confirms the increasing activity of Russian aviation in the Baltic Sea region.

"The Polish army remains in full combat readiness and effectively responds to any provocative actions of the Russian Federation, acting in close cooperation with its NATO allies," the command added.

Recall

On October 30, Poland deployed its air force to protect its airspace. The country's defense minister announced the interception of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft.

Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" over refusal to provide corridor for Putin's plane21.10.25, 19:08 • 4500 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Mikoyan MiG-29
Il-18
NATO
Poland