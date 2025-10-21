Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" for refusing to provide a safe air corridor for Vladimir Putin's plane. The Russian diplomat also stated that the Polish authorities are allegedly provoking Ukraine and are ready to carry out their own "terrorist acts." Lavrov announced this during a briefing, as reported by the Russian agency TASS, writes UNN.

Details

Lavrov made scandalous statements after the Polish side refused to ensure the safe passage of Putin's plane if he were to travel to Budapest for the proposed summit. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the Polish authorities allegedly "justified a terrorist act" – the strikes on Nord Stream – and are now ready to carry out such actions themselves.

I heard here that Mr. Sikorski (Polish Foreign Minister – ed.) threatened that the safety of President Putin's plane, if he were to go to Budapest for the proposed security summit, would not be ensured in Polish airspace. – Lavrov stated.

The minister emphasized that the Polish authorities allegedly declare that if a Polish court decision prohibits the plane from flying over the country's territory, there will be no safe corridor for Putin.

