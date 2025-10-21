Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondent
Kyiv • UNN
Planning for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been temporarily suspended. Trump believes that the parties are not yet sufficiently prepared for full-fledged negotiations, despite productive preliminary consultations.
Preparations for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been temporarily suspended. This was reported by White House senior correspondent Garrett Haake, citing sources among high-ranking US officials, UNN writes.
Details
According to Garrett Haake, planning for the Trump-Putin summit has currently stopped. Although previous consultations between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proved "productive," the US President concluded that both sides are not yet sufficiently prepared for full-fledged negotiations.
The US President believes that both sides are not ready enough for negotiations to justify further action now.
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN21.10.25, 08:00 • 17574 views
Recall
After Trump's phone call with Putin on the eve of the American president's meeting with the Ukrainian one, it was reported that Trump and Putin could meet in Budapest.
The meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister was scheduled for October 30 in Budapest. This meeting was to precede a possible US-Russia summit.
Recently, information appeared that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly received a "serious warning" from former SVR agent Andrei Bezrukov about a "British plot to assassinate him" if he decided to go to Hungary for a meeting with Trump.
Bulgaria is ready to allow the flight of Vladimir Putin's plane over its territory for a meeting with Donald Trump in Budapest. This was stated by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev
Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal21.10.25, 14:26 • 3252 views