Trump informed Zelenskyy that there is no talk of providing long-range Tomahawk missiles in the near future, and the White House chief sees a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine as the main priority, regardless of the "territorial" justifications of either side.

During a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Washington, US President Donald Trump was straightforward and expressed frustration, refusing to delve into routine matters and not focusing on the maps of Ukrainian defense against the Russian invasion.

Instead, Trump emphasized to Zelenskyy that he is not tied to any specific territorial outcome, and his main priority is to end the war. As WSJ sources reported, Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukraine should not expect to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles in the near future.

On Monday, Trump admitted that it is much harder for him to bridge the gap between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"It turned out to be unpleasant because you have two leaders who really hate each other," he explained. - Trump explained to reporters at the White House.

WSJ reminds that the Republican president turned his attention to Russia's war in Ukraine again after reaching an agreement in the Middle East. Currently, Trump does not give up hope of meeting with the Russian president in Budapest. The US president sees the renewal of his efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine precisely through another meeting with the Kremlin chief.

At the same time, Russia's aggression in Ukraine continues, and complex territorial disputes seem to have no diplomatic solution, provided that Russia's desire to use further attempts to seize parts of Ukrainian territory by force remains. Despite huge casualties among the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, the Kremlin does not give up hope of displacing the positions of Ukrainian defenders, both in Donbas and in other territories of the state.

Peskov dodged the answer: Russia's readiness for division along the front line is not confirmed in the Kremlin

At the same time, rumors of some "exchange of territories" have reappeared, but as is known, concessions are not considered acceptable in Ukraine. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians' position on Donbas has not changed: they demand that Ukraine give up the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin needs Donbas within administrative borders to show victory in the war.

In addition, according to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, pressured the Ukrainian delegation regarding the transfer of Donetsk region to the Russians, arguing that the population is Russian-speaking.

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with journalists on October 20, noted that the war remains unpredictable and Ukraine still has a chance to win.

