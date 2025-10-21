Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 656 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6176 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13767 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16518 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16725 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17470 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16160 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15010 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30674 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20551 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23446 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30674 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38658 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95798 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 3020 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24420 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22843 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79136 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73761 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2436 views

During a meeting with Zelenskyy in Washington, US President Donald Trump stated that his priority is to end the war. He also made it clear that he is not interested in any specific territorial outcome.

Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal

Trump informed Zelenskyy that there is no talk of providing long-range Tomahawk missiles in the near future, and the White House chief sees a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine as the main priority, regardless of the "territorial" justifications of either side.

UNN reports with reference to WSJ.

Details

During a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Washington, US President Donald Trump was straightforward and expressed frustration, refusing to delve into routine matters and not focusing on the maps of Ukrainian defense against the Russian invasion.

Instead, Trump emphasized to Zelenskyy that he is not tied to any specific territorial outcome, and his main priority is to end the war. As WSJ sources reported, Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukraine should not expect to receive long-range Tomahawk missiles in the near future.

On Monday, Trump admitted that it is much harder for him to bridge the gap between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"It turned out to be unpleasant because you have two leaders who really hate each other," he explained.

- Trump explained to reporters at the White House.

WSJ reminds that the Republican president turned his attention to Russia's war in Ukraine again after reaching an agreement in the Middle East. Currently, Trump does not give up hope of meeting with the Russian president in Budapest. The US president sees the renewal of his efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine precisely through another meeting with the Kremlin chief.

At the same time, Russia's aggression in Ukraine continues, and complex territorial disputes seem to have no diplomatic solution, provided that Russia's desire to use further attempts to seize parts of Ukrainian territory by force remains. Despite huge casualties among the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, the Kremlin does not give up hope of displacing the positions of Ukrainian defenders, both in Donbas and in other territories of the state.

Peskov dodged the answer: Russia's readiness for division along the front line is not confirmed in the Kremlin29.08.25, 14:04 • 3287 views

At the same time, rumors of some "exchange of territories" have reappeared, but as is known, concessions are not considered acceptable in Ukraine. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians' position on Donbas has not changed: they demand that Ukraine give up the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin needs Donbas within administrative borders to show victory in the war.

In addition, according to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, pressured the Ukrainian delegation regarding the transfer of Donetsk region to the Russians, arguing that the population is Russian-speaking.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with journalists on October 20, noted that the war remains unpredictable and Ukraine still has a chance to win.

Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN21.10.25, 08:00 • 17356 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
The Washington Post
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Budapest
Ukraine