$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
05:00 AM • 886 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 19985 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 42133 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 35668 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 44761 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 80171 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 32988 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32638 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12636 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 27339 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.5m/s
90%
751mm
Popular news
Internet crash for two hours: Amazon Web Services outage caused a wave of memes and panic on social mediaPhotoOctober 20, 07:24 PM • 3102 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 6356 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 8586 views
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideo11:40 PM • 5378 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 11290 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 23242 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 80168 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 51558 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 122293 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 88312 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Boris Pistorius
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 15277 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 71769 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 67086 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 86822 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 84160 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136

Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The planned meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely. This happened after officials concluded that Russia's position on the war in Ukraine had not changed enough.

Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN

The meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to sources of the TV channel in the White House, after previous negotiations between the head of the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Minister, officials concluded that Russia's position on the war in Ukraine had not changed enough.

It is also reported that Rubio is unlikely to recommend a meeting between Putin and Trump next week. At the same time, it is expected that Rubio and Lavrov may still have another phone conversation during the week.

Context

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump had a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president, which will take place within the next two weeks in Budapest. The leaders will discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was tasked with preparing a summit between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, held a "constructive discussion of possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the agreements reached between the leaders."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Budapest