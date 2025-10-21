Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN

The meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to sources of the TV channel in the White House, after previous negotiations between the head of the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Minister, officials concluded that Russia's position on the war in Ukraine had not changed enough.

It is also reported that Rubio is unlikely to recommend a meeting between Putin and Trump next week. At the same time, it is expected that Rubio and Lavrov may still have another phone conversation during the week.

Context

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump had a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president, which will take place within the next two weeks in Budapest. The leaders will discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was tasked with preparing a summit between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, held a "constructive discussion of possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the agreements reached between the leaders."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.