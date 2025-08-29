Russia's readiness for territorial compromises, which was previously mentioned in a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, has not been confirmed. The Kremlin did not comment on the information previously expressed by the representative of Turkish diplomacy.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Turkish Foreign Minister, who previously acted as a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul, stated in an interview with Turkish media that Moscow agrees to stop at the front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. But the Kremlin insists on securing the territory of the Donetsk region of Ukraine for the Russian Federation. Then, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the occupiers would allegedly "stop" and would not try to press what is currently under Ukraine's control.

According to the propaganda media outlet TASS, the Kremlin has not yet commented on Turkey's statements about its alleged readiness for territorial compromises; Putin's spokesman Peskov did not respond to the theses previously expressed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

