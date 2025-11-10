$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 6944 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Slovakia no longer investigates the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine, sees no criminal offense - media

Kyiv • UNN

 1306 views

The investigator stopped the criminal prosecution regarding Slovakia's transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. The transfer of military equipment did not harm the Slovak Republic.

Slovakia no longer investigates the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine, sees no criminal offense - media

Slovakia's transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine was not a criminal offense, and the investigator stopped the criminal prosecution, reports Aktuality.sk with reference to information from the Bratislava prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, "the special group... created by Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok, is no longer investigating the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets and KUB air defense systems to Ukraine."

"On October 30, 2025, the investigator stopped the criminal prosecution conducted on suspicion of committing the crime of breach of duty in the management of another's property in a single act in conjunction with the crime of abuse of power of a public official because there is a sufficiently justified conclusion that this act is not a criminal offense and there is no reason to refer the case," informed the spokeswoman of the Regional Prosecutor's Office, Gabriela Kováčová.

According to her, the investigative actions carried out after the initiation of the criminal prosecution failed to prove that the donation of military equipment to Ukraine - specifically MIG29 fighter jets, KUB launchers and the KUB radar station - caused damage to the Slovak Republic, as required by the Criminal Code. "Respectively, that the members of the government acted with the intention of obtaining an unjustified benefit for themselves or others, and last but not least, that they exercised their authority in a manner contrary to the law, or that they exceeded this authority. The investigator's resolution is not legally binding," added Kováčová.

Addition

The decision to transfer to Ukraine was made by the Slovak government of Eduard Heger in March 2023 on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement.

Julia Shramko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Slovakia
Ukraine