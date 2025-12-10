Poland plans to transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine and seeks access to "certain technologies"

Poland continues negotiations with Ukraine regarding the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft. This was reported by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces on the X network, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the transfer of aircraft is related to their reaching their target operational service life and the lack of prospects for their further modernization within the Polish Armed Forces.

The final decision has not yet been made - the report says.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces added that the transfer of aircraft will be part of NATO's policy to support Ukraine and ensure the security of the Alliance's eastern flank, while the tasks of the decommissioned MiG-29 aircraft will be performed by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.

"At the same time, in connection with the transfer of aircraft, negotiations are underway with Ukraine regarding the provision of certain drone and missile technologies to Poland. The goal is not only to compensate for the loss of equipment, but also, first of all, to acquire and jointly develop new defense and industrial competencies," the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces indicated.

Recall

Last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that President Zelenskyy could take the initiative to visit Warsaw.

