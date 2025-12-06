The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
09:02 AM • 9618 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 17038 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 19673 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 30249 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 40960 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 32311 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 59728 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38202 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36717 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47200 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.9m/s
74%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 7970 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 7378 views
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy lossesDecember 6, 05:38 AM • 6362 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts08:30 AM • 5732 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States10:17 AM • 4926 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 3852 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 27928 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 43200 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 59732 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 53355 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 24173 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 32508 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 34587 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 48526 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 47734 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1 from the army's inventory being withdrawn from Europe. Poland is preparing to accept the offer after agreeing on logistics and the serviceability of the equipment.

The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1

The United States has offered to sell Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers from the inventory of US Army units planned to be withdrawn from Europe for a symbolic $1. This was reported by Breaking Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Poland has not yet responded, but is preparing to accept the offer as soon as logistics and the serviceability of the equipment, which is already in Europe, are agreed upon.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the US offered Poland to buy 250 used Stryker vehicles for one dollar, and that Warsaw is preparing to accept this deal as soon as logistics are agreed upon.

According to him, under the proposed plan, Stryker armored vehicles currently in Europe will be transferred to Poland instead of being sent back to the United States after the reduction of the US military presence. The offer has already been approved by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, which is a necessary condition for the implementation of such agreements.

However, as the publication notes, this deal also has obvious challenges. First, used Stryker armored personnel carriers will require repair and, possibly, modernization. In addition, it is necessary to create a complete system of technical support and training, as these vehicles have not been used in the Polish army before. This can prove to be an expensive and lengthy process, and transferring the work to foreign companies will further increase costs.

Secondly, the deal could impact Poland's defense industry at a time when the government is prioritizing local production in defense contracts.

Rheinmetall forecasts growing demand for weapons in Europe regardless of peace in Ukraine - Bloomberg05.12.25, 13:49 • 2868 views

As the publication emphasizes, it is likely that Stryker will partially cover the needs of the ground forces that could have been met by Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, reducing the need for new domestic orders. Currently, the army has over 900 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, which are produced in Poland in a modernized version with a ZSSW-30 turret. At the end of November, the Polish army received a new batch of these armored vehicles.

However, the minister stated that the more weapons Polish troops have, the better, and the price in this case is more than attractive. He also noted that mastering different types of equipment prepares Polish soldiers for interaction with allies, some of whom also use Stryker.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wiesław Kukuła, also dismissed fears that the introduction of a new type of equipment would hinder the development of the Polish defense industry. In agreement with the United States, the next step will be a direct inspection of the technical condition.

According to the general, if the security situation remains unchanged, the final decision should be made in the second half of 2026.

US pressures Greece to join PURL program for arms procurement for Ukraine04.12.25, 14:56 • 3113 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
United States Army
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
United States
Poland