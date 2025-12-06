The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1

The United States has offered to sell Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers from the inventory of US Army units planned to be withdrawn from Europe for a symbolic $1. This was reported by Breaking Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Poland has not yet responded, but is preparing to accept the offer as soon as logistics and the serviceability of the equipment, which is already in Europe, are agreed upon.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the US offered Poland to buy 250 used Stryker vehicles for one dollar, and that Warsaw is preparing to accept this deal as soon as logistics are agreed upon.

According to him, under the proposed plan, Stryker armored vehicles currently in Europe will be transferred to Poland instead of being sent back to the United States after the reduction of the US military presence. The offer has already been approved by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, which is a necessary condition for the implementation of such agreements.

However, as the publication notes, this deal also has obvious challenges. First, used Stryker armored personnel carriers will require repair and, possibly, modernization. In addition, it is necessary to create a complete system of technical support and training, as these vehicles have not been used in the Polish army before. This can prove to be an expensive and lengthy process, and transferring the work to foreign companies will further increase costs.

Secondly, the deal could impact Poland's defense industry at a time when the government is prioritizing local production in defense contracts.

As the publication emphasizes, it is likely that Stryker will partially cover the needs of the ground forces that could have been met by Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, reducing the need for new domestic orders. Currently, the army has over 900 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, which are produced in Poland in a modernized version with a ZSSW-30 turret. At the end of November, the Polish army received a new batch of these armored vehicles.

However, the minister stated that the more weapons Polish troops have, the better, and the price in this case is more than attractive. He also noted that mastering different types of equipment prepares Polish soldiers for interaction with allies, some of whom also use Stryker.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wiesław Kukuła, also dismissed fears that the introduction of a new type of equipment would hinder the development of the Polish defense industry. In agreement with the United States, the next step will be a direct inspection of the technical condition.

According to the general, if the security situation remains unchanged, the final decision should be made in the second half of 2026.

