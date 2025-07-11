$41.820.05
48.980.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including defense industry enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

On the night of July 11, drones attacked the Kursk, Tula, and Moscow regions of the Russian Federation, including defense industry enterprises. Manufacturers of drones, high-precision weapons, and aircraft were targeted.

Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including defense industry enterprises

On the night of July 11, drones attacked three Russian regions - Kursk, Tula, and Moscow. In the Moscow region, in particular, the Kronstadt enterprise, which specializes in drone development, came under attack. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that explosions in Tula were heard in the Proletarsky district by local residents. Three of Russia's largest defense industry enterprises are located in this district. This is confirmed by eyewitness accounts, whose videos were geolocated by ASTRA.

According to local residents, the attack was concentrated precisely in the Proletarsky district.

Eyewitness accounts are also confirmed by recordings of explosion sounds, filmed against the backdrop of two multi-story buildings. ASTRA determined that these are buildings No. 17 and No. 19 on Khvorostukhina Street. Approximately 1.8 – 2.3 km from them, on Shcheglovskaya Zoseka Street, are located:

  • JSC "Instrument Design Bureau" – developer of high-precision guided weapons;
    • NPO "SPLAV" – manufacturer of multiple launch rocket systems;
      • JSC "Shcheglovsky Val" – a large enterprise that develops guided weapons for ground forces, air defense, and combat small arms.

        According to media reports, the Moscow region, particularly the city of Dubna, where the Kronstadt drone development enterprise is located, was attacked by drones at night. It had been attacked before.

        A large number of UAVs and explosions are also reported in the Tver region.

        Drones attacked the P. A. Voronin Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant (LAZ named after P. A. Voronin)

        There were several hits on the plant, the consequences are being clarified.

        The plant is part of JSC "Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG" (RSK "MiG"), and RSK "MiG" in turn is part of the state corporation UAC (United Aircraft Corporation), under the control of Rostec.

        The plant has the status of a strategic enterprise. The territory is guarded.

        The plant is engaged in:

        • production, assembly, and modernization of military aircraft;
          • repair of aircraft, mainly MiG brands;
            • testing of equipment (has its own flight test range and runway).

              Main products:

              • MiG-29, MiG-23, MiG-29K/KUB, MiG-29M/M2 fighters;
                • combat training modifications;
                  • deep modernization, major repairs, and extension of aircraft service life are carried out.

                    According to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko. Since 06 AM, Taganrog, Rostov region, has been under attack.

                    Active air defense work, target in the airfield area. Official Taganrog "shot down everything", but locals report consequences on the ground. We are clarifying. In total, during the night, the Russian Ministry of Murder reported shooting down 155 UAVs

                    - the message says.

                    Most reports of air defense work and explosions came from the Moscow region (Dubna), Tula, and the "buffer zone" - Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod regions. UAVs were recorded in the direction of Novorossiysk over the Krasnodar Krai, the result needs clarification.

                    In general, the geography of official reports on the drone wave:

                    •  Kursk region - 53 drones,
                      •  Bryansk - 19,
                        • Smolensk - 15,
                          •  Belgorod - 14,
                            •  Tula - 13,
                              • 11 each - Oryol region and Moscow region,
                                •  Crimea - 7,
                                  •  4 each - Lipetsk region and the Black Sea,
                                    •  2 each - Rostov and Kaluga regions.

                                      General Staff confirmed strike on Russian defense industry facility in Moscow region: explosions occurred on territory of "Resonit" technopark12.06.25, 09:46 • 4273 views

                                      Olga Rozgon

