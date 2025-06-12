General Staff confirmed strike on Russian defense industry facility in Moscow region: explosions occurred on territory of "Resonit" technopark
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian forces struck an important defense industry facility in the Moscow region. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the "Resonit" technology park, where electronics for weapons are produced.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a Russian defense industry facility in the Moscow region overnight - explosions were recorded on the territory of the "Resonit" technopark in Zubovo, the General Staff reported, UNN writes.
Defense industry facility hit in the Moscow region
"As part of reducing the enemy's ability to manufacture high-tech weapons and equipment, on the night of June 12, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important facility of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor," the statement said.
Explosions were recorded on the territory of the "Resonit" Technopark in Zubovo, Moscow region. This is a factory for mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards and electronics production. Its products are widely used in the manufacture of high-tech weapons and equipment
The results of the fire damage are being clarified.
"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.
