In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) loaded with chemical weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to Facebook of the K-2 military unit.

Details

"Thanks to the efforts of pilots from three units of the Defense Forces, a Russian MLRS that was preparing to launch was hit. In communication with each other, the Russians urge each other to hide and put on gas masks, because the Grad hit was "loaded with chemicals," the unit said.

The unit warned that Russian troops may try to use chemical weapons again in the future, despite the fact that the Russian Federation is a party to the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of Chemical and Biological Weapons, but has large stockpiles of chemical weapons in warehouses.

Let us remind you

Aerial reconnaissance units of the Kharkiv border detachment destroyed nine enemy vehicles, communication antennas and a field warehouse with ammunition. Enemy positions and shelters were also hit.

Ukrainian MiG-29 struck Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. A drone control point and a warehouse with ammunition and fuel and lubricants were destroyed.

Fighters of the 413th "Raid" Battalion of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse of anti-tank mines in the Kursk region, which were not masked. They also hit an armored car and other enemy equipment.

Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 1,262 Russian tanks and 2,748 armored vehicles - Syrskyi