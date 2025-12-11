"There was some misunderstanding": Polish President on the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he was unaware of the transfer of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. He suggested that there was a misunderstanding and plans to discuss the issue with the Minister of Defense.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he was unaware of the transfer of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, which was announced on December 10 by the country's Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, RMF 24 reports, writes UNN.
Details
On the same day, the head of the presidential office for international policy, Marcin Przydacz, stated that the president had not been informed about the planned transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Nawrocki himself suggested that there had been a misunderstanding.
"There must have been some misunderstanding here. My colleagues were right: I did not receive official information about such actions or about the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine," the Polish leader said.
Nawrocki expressed confidence that he would resolve this issue with Kosiniak-Kamysz and reach an agreement.
Recall
On December 10, the Polish Armed Forces reported that negotiations were underway with Ukraine on the transfer of MiG-29s, which had reached their target service life in the Polish army. In return, the country wants to receive missile and drone technologies.
