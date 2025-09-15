The SBU exposed an FSB agent in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who "leaked" data on Ukrainian drones and comrades' positions

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 12529 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 13319 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 16429 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 24241 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 48591 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 69050 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 103648 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85997 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84204 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46769 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 12894 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 13386 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 7240 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction02:59 AM • 10664 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 11972 views
Publications
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 100 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 12529 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 14973 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 93414 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 65638 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Radosław Sikorski
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Romania
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 408 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 2134 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 21051 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 27802 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 76764 views
Actual
Starlink
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
FAB-250

The SBU exposed an FSB agent in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who "leaked" data on Ukrainian drones and comrades' positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The SBU detained a 26-year-old serviceman from Kropyvnytskyi who served in an assault UAV company in the eastern direction. He transmitted data to the Russians about drone sorties, attack targets, and the positions of his brigade.

The SBU exposed an FSB agent in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who "leaked" data on Ukrainian drones and comrades' positions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed an FSB agent within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU): he turned out to be a serviceman from a UAV unit who was transmitting data to the Russians about Ukrainian drone operations and the positions of his comrades. As reported by the SSU, the perpetrator was detained while he was once again transmitting data to the occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a recruited agent of Russian special services who managed to infiltrate a drone unit of the Ukrainian army.

The detainee was a 26-year-old mobilized serviceman from Kropyvnytskyi, who served in a strike UAV company in the eastern direction.

SBU exposed and detained a UOC MP priest who was adjusting Russian strikes on Sumy region12.09.25, 10:47 • 3424 views

The investigation established that he transmitted critically important information to the Russians: the time and directions of drone flights, approximate targets of attacks, as well as data on the location and combat positions of the brigade where he himself served.

According to available data, the enemy used this intelligence for preemptive strikes on Ukrainian drone operators using long-range artillery and aerial bombs

– the SBU emphasized.

At the same time, the agent received warnings from FSB handlers about planned attacks to avoid being hit.

Security Service officers detained him at the moment he was preparing to hand over a new batch of secret information. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the deployment locations of the Defense Forces.

The investigation revealed that after mobilization, the man independently sought contact with Russian special services on Telegram and subsequently agreed to cooperate for monetary reward.

The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason under martial law. He is in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detained an FSB informant who "leaked" data on the defense of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions11.09.25, 23:49 • 3086 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi