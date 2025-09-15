The SBU exposed an FSB agent in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who "leaked" data on Ukrainian drones and comrades' positions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed an FSB agent within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU): he turned out to be a serviceman from a UAV unit who was transmitting data to the Russians about Ukrainian drone operations and the positions of his comrades. As reported by the SSU, the perpetrator was detained while he was once again transmitting data to the occupiers, writes UNN.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a recruited agent of Russian special services who managed to infiltrate a drone unit of the Ukrainian army.

The detainee was a 26-year-old mobilized serviceman from Kropyvnytskyi, who served in a strike UAV company in the eastern direction.

The investigation established that he transmitted critically important information to the Russians: the time and directions of drone flights, approximate targets of attacks, as well as data on the location and combat positions of the brigade where he himself served.

According to available data, the enemy used this intelligence for preemptive strikes on Ukrainian drone operators using long-range artillery and aerial bombs – the SBU emphasized.

At the same time, the agent received warnings from FSB handlers about planned attacks to avoid being hit.

Security Service officers detained him at the moment he was preparing to hand over a new batch of secret information. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the deployment locations of the Defense Forces.

The investigation revealed that after mobilization, the man independently sought contact with Russian special services on Telegram and subsequently agreed to cooperate for monetary reward.

The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason under martial law. He is in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

