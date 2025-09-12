SBU exposed and detained a UOC MP priest who was adjusting Russian strikes on Sumy region

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained the abbot of a church of the Sumy Eparchy of the UOC MP, who collaborated with Russian military intelligence and provided the occupiers with data on Ukrainian military positions. According to the investigation, the clergyman's actions could have created conditions for the invasion of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the border region. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the clergyman collected information about Ukrainian units, military personnel, command, and the location of headquarters.

According to available data, the occupiers planned to strike these positions of Ukrainian troops and create a "dead zone" along the border, which would allow Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate deep into Sumy region and establish themselves before the approach of the enemy's main forces. - reported the SBU.

The traitor made contact with representatives of the Russian GRU via the internet. To obtain information, the cleric questioned parishioners and local residents. After that, he went to the area and independently checked for military facilities. He transmitted the obtained coordinates to Russian handlers in a messenger, using text and voice messages.

The SBU carried out counterintelligence measures in advance to prevent damage to Ukrainian positions and detained the suspect directly at his residence.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the Russians was seized from him, as well as pro-Kremlin literature confirming anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

Investigators informed the clergyman of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information about the movement, relocation, or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). He faces up to 8 years in prison.

