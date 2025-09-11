$41.210.09
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 12170 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 23021 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 14870 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 13476 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 20198 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13934 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16046 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14204 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14244 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBU detained an FSB informant who "leaked" data on the defense of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The SBU detained a 22-year-old unemployed man from Sumy who spied for the FSB, transmitting data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

SBU detained an FSB informant who "leaked" data on the defense of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB informant who was "leaking" data to Russia about the defense of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of a special operation in Sumy, an FSB informant was detained who was spying on Ukrainian troops involved in battles on the front line.

The suspect tried to identify the location of electronic warfare equipment, fortified areas, artillery firing positions, and movement routes of the Defense Forces in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions

- the post says.

As the investigation established, the suspect is a 22-year-old unemployed man from Sumy, who, while looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, came to the attention of an employee of the "FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea."

Following his instructions, the informant initially operated in the Konotop district of Sumy region. Among other things, the suspect installed a hidden video camera with remote access for the occupiers near a local highway. With its help, the enemy hoped to monitor online air strikes on columns of Defense Forces moving towards the front line. Later, the FSB "dispatched" its accomplice to the Dnipropetrovsk region, where he spied on the movement of Ukrainian troops

- reported the SBU.

SBU officers thwarted the occupiers' plans and detained their accomplice.

During searches, smartphones with various SIM cards, which he used for covert contacts with the FSB, were seized from the informant.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence detained a resident of Sviatohirsk who worked for Russian special services. The woman collected information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the militant "BARS-16".

In Kyiv, FSB agents planned to carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage: the court delivered a verdict (video)11.09.25, 01:55 • 4684 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Sumy