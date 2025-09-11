SBU detained an FSB informant who "leaked" data on the defense of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB informant who was "leaking" data to Russia about the defense of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of a special operation in Sumy, an FSB informant was detained who was spying on Ukrainian troops involved in battles on the front line.

The suspect tried to identify the location of electronic warfare equipment, fortified areas, artillery firing positions, and movement routes of the Defense Forces in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions - the post says.

As the investigation established, the suspect is a 22-year-old unemployed man from Sumy, who, while looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, came to the attention of an employee of the "FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea."

Following his instructions, the informant initially operated in the Konotop district of Sumy region. Among other things, the suspect installed a hidden video camera with remote access for the occupiers near a local highway. With its help, the enemy hoped to monitor online air strikes on columns of Defense Forces moving towards the front line. Later, the FSB "dispatched" its accomplice to the Dnipropetrovsk region, where he spied on the movement of Ukrainian troops - reported the SBU.

SBU officers thwarted the occupiers' plans and detained their accomplice.

During searches, smartphones with various SIM cards, which he used for covert contacts with the FSB, were seized from the informant.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

