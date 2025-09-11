$41.120.13
In Kyiv, FSB agents planned to carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage: the court delivered a verdict (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Two FSB agents received prison sentences for terrorist attacks in Kyiv. One of them tried to blow up police officers, the other set fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces car and a Ukrposhta branch.

According to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, two FSB agents received prison sentences, one of whom tried to blow up police officers in the center of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU, Kyiv Police.

Details

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service and the National Police, two more Russian agents who committed terrorist acts and arsons in Kyiv received real prison sentences. Both acted separately and were detained at the end of 2024.

As the investigation established, both convicts are residents of the capital region, whom the FSB recruited through Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

One of them is a 43-year-old recidivist who has already served six sentences for robbery, theft, and escape from a correctional colony. This time, he carried out an FSB order to commit a terrorist act against a police patrol in Kyiv.

- stated in the SBU post.

It is noted that to commit the crime, the suspect set up a "tripwire" with a F-1 combat grenade in a rented apartment in the center of the capital. Then a fake call about alleged domestic violence at this address was received on the 102 line.

The other is a 42-year-old car mechanic from a Kyiv car service station, who set fire to two Ukrainian Armed Forces SUVs and a Ukrposhta branch. To do this, he drained gasoline from the tanks of his clients' cars and then synthesized flammable mixtures.

According to law enforcement materials, the perpetrators were found guilty in accordance with the crimes committed under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 258 (terrorist act);
    • Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 113 (complicity in committing sabotage by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);
      • Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives);
        • Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (complicity in obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations by prior conspiracy by a group of persons during a special period);
          • Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 194 (committing an attempted intentional destruction of another's property, committed by arson by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

            "Given their cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced them to 10 and 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property," the SBU added.

            Recall

            The SBU counterintelligence prevented terrorist attacks in Odesa, detaining an FSB agent. The 60-year-old Odesa resident manufactured improvised explosive devices and hid them in caches.

            Vita Zelenetska

