SBI reported suspicion to the heads of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity

Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 4326 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM • 11104 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 15219 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
10:41 AM • 40078 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 59910 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
08:33 AM • 50649 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 31305 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 35657 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 24016 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
Publications
Exclusives
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 32461 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 38749 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 35639 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 27945 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 23004 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:48 PM • 1226 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM • 40062 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 28148 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 59891 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
08:33 AM • 50642 views
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 71825 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 66005 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 62425 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 130967 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 85568 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
TikTok
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

SBI reported suspicion to the heads of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The SBI reported suspicion to Oleksandr Bortnikov and Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, the heads of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. They are accused of aiding Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the violent suppression of protests on Maidan in 2013-2014.

SBI reported suspicion to the heads of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified Oleksandr Bortnikov, head of the FSB of the Russian Federation, and Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and their subordinates, of suspicion of aiding Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the suppression of protests during the Revolution of Dignity.

This was reported by the SBI press service, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees notified Oleksandr Bortnikov, director of the FSB of the Russian Federation, and Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and their subordinates, of suspicion of aiding Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the forceful suppression of protests in Kyiv in November 2013 – February 2014. Through their subordinates, they facilitated the abuse of official powers, the use of excessive force, special means, and weapons, which led to the killings and injuries of participants in the Revolution of Dignity protests in Ukraine.

- the statement says.

It is noted that by their agreement with the then leadership of the SBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, groups of FSB and Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs employees arrived in Ukraine, who participated in planning силових дій, recommended involving additional units of "Berkut" and internal troops.

In particular, the Russians personally visited the central districts of Kyiv, including Maidan Nezalezhnosti, assessed the situation on the ground, and subsequently adjusted the plan of forceful actions - the Operational Plan for neutralizing protest actions by forcefully dispersing demonstrators.

"According to their recommendations, a backup command post was set up at a designated location in Kyiv to manage operations to counter protest actions. They also ensured the supply of Russian grenades to Ukraine.

Thus, hand gas grenades "Dreif-2"; flash-bang grenades "Zarya-2", "Fakel-S", "Plamya-M"; hand smoke grenades produced by the aggressor state were illegally supplied from Russia.

In January - February 2014, these means were illegally used against protesters. The dispersal plan under the guise of an anti-terrorist operation was implemented on February 18-19, 2014, as a result of which 13 people died and more than 250 were injured," the SBI added.

After the Revolution of Dignity, Russian officials harbored involved Ukrainian security forces, providing them with passports and positions in the Russian Federation.

Recall

The 36-year-old accused with the call sign "Altai" held the position of commander in the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces. A witness was interrogated as part of the evidence examination, and the indictment was also announced.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Rallies in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv