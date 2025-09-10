SBI reported suspicion to the heads of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity

The State Bureau of Investigation has notified Oleksandr Bortnikov, head of the FSB of the Russian Federation, and Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and their subordinates, of suspicion of aiding Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the suppression of protests during the Revolution of Dignity.

This was reported by the SBI press service, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees notified Oleksandr Bortnikov, director of the FSB of the Russian Federation, and Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, and their subordinates, of suspicion of aiding Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the forceful suppression of protests in Kyiv in November 2013 – February 2014. Through their subordinates, they facilitated the abuse of official powers, the use of excessive force, special means, and weapons, which led to the killings and injuries of participants in the Revolution of Dignity protests in Ukraine. - the statement says.

It is noted that by their agreement with the then leadership of the SBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, groups of FSB and Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs employees arrived in Ukraine, who participated in planning силових дій, recommended involving additional units of "Berkut" and internal troops.

In particular, the Russians personally visited the central districts of Kyiv, including Maidan Nezalezhnosti, assessed the situation on the ground, and subsequently adjusted the plan of forceful actions - the Operational Plan for neutralizing protest actions by forcefully dispersing demonstrators.

"According to their recommendations, a backup command post was set up at a designated location in Kyiv to manage operations to counter protest actions. They also ensured the supply of Russian grenades to Ukraine.

Thus, hand gas grenades "Dreif-2"; flash-bang grenades "Zarya-2", "Fakel-S", "Plamya-M"; hand smoke grenades produced by the aggressor state were illegally supplied from Russia.

In January - February 2014, these means were illegally used against protesters. The dispersal plan under the guise of an anti-terrorist operation was implemented on February 18-19, 2014, as a result of which 13 people died and more than 250 were injured," the SBI added.

After the Revolution of Dignity, Russian officials harbored involved Ukrainian security forces, providing them with passports and positions in the Russian Federation.

Recall

