SBU detained an agent who guided Russian missiles to energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an artillery spotter who was directing Russian missiles at energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

He was adjusting the combined attacks of the rashists on Kryvyi Rih and the neighboring Kirovohrad region - the SBU post states.

According to the case materials, the occupiers were preparing to strike energy facilities, and to do this "bypassing" Ukrainian air defense, the agent was supposed to detect its locations.

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a 39-year-old resident of the Kryvyi Rih district, who was looking for "contacts" with Russian special services through Telegram channels.

Subsequently, he was recruited by an employee of the military counterintelligence of the FSB.

At the occupiers' request, the agent began to travel by regular buses around the area, where he tried to detect radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces. In addition, during air raids, the perpetrator recorded the routes of combat patrols of mobile fire groups that came to his attention - the SBU reported.

It is noted that the defendant sent the collected information to the curator in the form of photos of Ukrainian objects with their coordinates on Google Maps.

SBU officers detained the spotter at his place of residence.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from him, on which he stored intelligence information and communicated with his curator from the FSB.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

