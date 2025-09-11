$41.120.13
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 21308 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 59315 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 34480 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 36891 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 36818 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 67729 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 88627 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 69466 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35356 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39421 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
SBU detained an agent who guided Russian missiles to energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an spotter who provided Russians with coordinates of energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. He collected information about the location of Ukrainian air defense and mobile fire groups.

SBU detained an agent who guided Russian missiles to energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an artillery spotter who was directing Russian missiles at energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

He was adjusting the combined attacks of the rashists on Kryvyi Rih and the neighboring Kirovohrad region

- the SBU post states.

According to the case materials, the occupiers were preparing to strike energy facilities, and to do this "bypassing" Ukrainian air defense, the agent was supposed to detect its locations.

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a 39-year-old resident of the Kryvyi Rih district, who was looking for "contacts" with Russian special services through Telegram channels.

Subsequently, he was recruited by an employee of the military counterintelligence of the FSB.

At the occupiers' request, the agent began to travel by regular buses around the area, where he tried to detect radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces. In addition, during air raids, the perpetrator recorded the routes of combat patrols of mobile fire groups that came to his attention

- the SBU reported.

It is noted that the defendant sent the collected information to the curator in the form of photos of Ukrainian objects with their coordinates on Google Maps.

SBU officers detained the spotter at his place of residence.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from him, on which he stored intelligence information and communicated with his curator from the FSB.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Two FSB agents received prison terms for terrorist attacks in Kyiv. One of them tried to blow up police officers, the other - set fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces car and a Ukrposhta branch.

Traitor who guided Russian missiles to frontline hospitals of the Defense Forces received 15 years in prison31.08.25, 05:05 • 5582 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih