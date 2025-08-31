Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine, another Russian agent who adjusted Russian air attacks in eastern Ukraine received 15 years in prison with property confiscation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The SBU counterintelligence detained him in August 2024 at his place of residence. The perpetrator's smartphone was seized, from which he transmitted coordinates to the enemy for missile and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk.

Among the main targets that the defendant aimed at were hospitals and other medical facilities where wounded Ukrainian soldiers received treatment after battles on the eastern front line. - the post says.

As the investigation established, the enemy agent turned out to be a 48-year-old local unemployed man, whom the occupiers recruited on the banned social network "VKontakte", where he expressed support for the 'Rashists'.

It has been established that the agent was in contact with a representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, who cooperates with Russian special services. Her identity has already been established by the Security Service.

Following the occupiers' instructions, the man surveyed the area and tried to identify and transmit the coordinates of objects, including medical institutions with the largest concentration of Ukrainian defenders.

Based on the evidence collected by counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a resident of Sviatohirsk who worked for Russian special services. The woman collected information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the militant "BARS-16". The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Sviatohirsk, who is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

