Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 12475 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 33291 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 62083 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 77376 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 95935 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 248105 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106571 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83995 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98089 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 312833 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Traitor who guided Russian missiles to frontline hospitals of the Defense Forces received 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The SBU sentenced a Russian agent to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian air attacks in eastern Ukraine. The perpetrator provided the enemy with coordinates for strikes on hospitals in Kramatorsk, where wounded Ukrainian soldiers were treated.

Traitor who guided Russian missiles to frontline hospitals of the Defense Forces received 15 years in prison

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine, another Russian agent who adjusted Russian air attacks in eastern Ukraine received 15 years in prison with property confiscation. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The SBU counterintelligence detained him in August 2024 at his place of residence. The perpetrator's smartphone was seized, from which he transmitted coordinates to the enemy for missile and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk.  

Among the main targets that the defendant aimed at were hospitals and other medical facilities where wounded Ukrainian soldiers received treatment after battles on the eastern front line.

- the post says.

As the investigation established, the enemy agent turned out to be a 48-year-old local unemployed man, whom the occupiers recruited on the banned social network "VKontakte", where he expressed support for the 'Rashists'.

It has been established that the agent was in contact with a representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, who cooperates with Russian special services. Her identity has already been established by the Security Service.

Following the occupiers' instructions, the man surveyed the area and tried to identify and transmit the coordinates of objects, including medical institutions with the largest concentration of Ukrainian defenders.

Based on the evidence collected by counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a resident of Sviatohirsk who worked for Russian special services. The woman collected information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the militant "BARS-16". The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Sviatohirsk, who is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.  

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk