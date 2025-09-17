$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM • 23379 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 42485 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 26694 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 42533 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 58694 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 26286 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 45355 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37416 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17048 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 38023 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district: fires broke out at three facilities - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On the night of September 17, Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region with drones. As a result of the strike, fires broke out at three infrastructure facilities; no information about deaths or injuries has been reported.

Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district: fires broke out at three facilities - State Emergency Service

On the night of September 17, Russian troops attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad Oblast with drones. As a result of the strike, fires broke out at three infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

On the night of September 17, the Russians attacked infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district. As a result of the UAV hit, fires broke out at three locations.

- the post says.

According to preliminary data, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries. All emergency services are working at the scene.

More than 60 rescuers and 14 units of State Emergency Service equipment are involved in extinguishing fires and eliminating the consequences.

Recall

As reported by monitoring channels, on the night of September 17, Kirovohrad Oblast was attacked by drones, local channels report the flight of more than ten enemy UAVs. A series of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi