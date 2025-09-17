Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi district: fires broke out at three facilities - State Emergency Service

On the night of September 17, Russian troops attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad Oblast with drones. As a result of the strike, fires broke out at three infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

On the night of September 17, the Russians attacked infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district. As a result of the UAV hit, fires broke out at three locations. - the post says.

According to preliminary data, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries. All emergency services are working at the scene.

More than 60 rescuers and 14 units of State Emergency Service equipment are involved in extinguishing fires and eliminating the consequences.

As reported by monitoring channels, on the night of September 17, Kirovohrad Oblast was attacked by drones, local channels report the flight of more than ten enemy UAVs. A series of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi.