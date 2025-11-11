Power in Knowledge 2.0: Favbet Foundation continues systemic support programs for children with special needs

The Favbet Foundation continues to provide help where it’s needed most. As part of its ongoing systemic support, the foundation has relaunched the project The Power of Knowledge, sending 2,000 boxes of essential school supplies to Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

The assistance was delivered to institutions that educate and care for children facing difficult life circumstances: Denyshi Special School, Nizhyn Orphanage, the Nash Dim Center in Kropyvnytskyi, as well as Staroprylutsk and Bobrynets Special Schools.

These institutions provide care for children deprived of parental support, as well as for students with special educational needs. Some of them work with children with hearing and speech impairments, physical or intellectual disabilities, and mental health disorders. Such children require continuous care, medical attention, daily support, and access to education and rehabilitation services.

"Education builds the foundation for a person’s future. For children in special institutions, it’s essential to have an environment equipped with everything they need to study. This helps them focus on learning and gradually unlock their potential," the Favbet Foundation team shared.

The Power of Knowledge program is part of the foundation’s larger initiative — The Superheroes Club, which also includes Stronger Together — a project that helps children engage in sports, and IT Kids — educational programming courses for teenagers from military and displaced families. This year alone, 2,000 children received school supply kits, while in previous years the Favbet Foundation distributed over 5,500 boxes to children from internally displaced and military families.

Founded in 2020, the Favbet Foundation supports initiatives in education, healthcare, and sports development. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the foundation has also been providing assistance to both military personnel and civilians in urgent need across Ukraine and abroad.