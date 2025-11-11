$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7928 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15642 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15715 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16652 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21989 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24157 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64342 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76473 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Power in Knowledge 2.0: Favbet Foundation continues systemic support programs for children with special needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

The Favbet Foundation charity fund relaunched the "Power in Knowledge" project, sending 2,000 boxes of stationery to five regions of Ukraine. Assistance was provided to institutions for orphans and children with special educational needs.

Power in Knowledge 2.0: Favbet Foundation continues systemic support programs for children with special needs

The Favbet Foundation continues to provide help where it’s needed most. As part of its ongoing systemic support, the foundation has relaunched the project The Power of Knowledge, sending 2,000 boxes of essential school supplies to Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

The assistance was delivered to institutions that educate and care for children facing difficult life circumstances: Denyshi Special School, Nizhyn Orphanage, the Nash Dim Center in Kropyvnytskyi, as well as Staroprylutsk and Bobrynets Special Schools.

These institutions provide care for children deprived of parental support, as well as for students with special educational needs. Some of them work with children with hearing and speech impairments, physical or intellectual disabilities, and mental health disorders. Such children require continuous care, medical attention, daily support, and access to education and rehabilitation services.

"Education builds the foundation for a person’s future. For children in special institutions, it’s essential to have an environment equipped with everything they need to study. This helps them focus on learning and gradually unlock their potential," the Favbet Foundation team shared.

The Power of Knowledge program is part of the foundation’s larger initiative — The Superheroes Club, which also includes Stronger Together — a project that helps children engage in sports, and IT Kids — educational programming courses for teenagers from military and displaced families. This year alone, 2,000 children received school supply kits, while in previous years the Favbet Foundation distributed over 5,500 boxes to children from internally displaced and military families.

Founded in 2020, the Favbet Foundation supports initiatives in education, healthcare, and sports development. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the foundation has also been providing assistance to both military personnel and civilians in urgent need across Ukraine and abroad.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEducation
War in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
charity
Chernihiv Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi