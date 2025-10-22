In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 614 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2676 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4524 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4280 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6082 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15211 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16879 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26036 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31501 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 604 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6760 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13299 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15779 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 168 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28211 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43294 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52870 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42979 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BM-21 "Grad"
Storm Shadow cruise missile

In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6766 views

Several regions of Ukraine, including Sumy, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, switched to hourly power outage schedules on October 22. This happened instead of emergency blackouts, which were canceled in some regions.

In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn

A number of regions in Ukraine have switched to hourly power outage schedules instead of emergency ones. UNN tells which regions have introduced hourly outage schedules and where to find out your turn. 

Sumy region 

As reported by "Sumyoblenergo", today, October 22, starting from 4:30 p.m., hourly power outage schedules will be in effect. 

Until then, emergency outage schedules are in effect. After switching to hourly schedules, emergency outage schedules will be canceled. 

As explained by the company, the diagram shows:

  • yellow windows – there is light;
    • dark windows – there is no light.

      Sumyoblenergo urged not to turn on all energy-intensive appliances at the same time when the light appears. During an outage, it is better to unplug household appliances.

      You can find out your turn/sub-turn on the website of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" in the section Consumers-Outages-Find out the turn of HPO by link

      Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules22.10.25, 13:59 • 5680 views

      Zhytomyr region 

      Also today, October 22, by order of the dispatch center of NEC "Ukrenergo", hourly outage schedules have been introduced in the Zhytomyr region. 

      The reason is a severe power deficit due to damage from Russian shelling.

      For some turns, hourly outage schedules have already started to operate from 12:30 p.m. 

      The volume of restrictions applied may be changed during the day.

      Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy22.10.25, 08:34 • 32914 views

      Poltava region 

      In the Poltava region, hourly outage schedules will be applied from 6:30 p.m. to 00:00 a.m. in the amount of 2.5 turns.

      You can view the schedule by link. The list of addresses is here.

      Cherkasy region 

      According to the command of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., hourly outage schedules will be applied in the Cherkasy region. 

      Hours of power outage by turns (sub-turns):

      • 1.I - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.;
        • 1.II - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 

          The list of addresses that are de-energized by turns can be viewed by link. 

          Before that, emergency outage schedules were in effect in the region, which have already been canceled. For industry and business in the Cherkasy region, on October 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., power limitation schedules will be applied. 

          Kirovohrad region 

          By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", from 1:00 p.m., instead of the emergency outage schedule in Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandriia administrative districts of Kirovohrad region, the following hourly outage schedule will be applied:

          • Turn 1.1: 13-15, 19-21;
            • Turn 1.2: 13-15, 19-21;
              • Turn 2.1: 13-15, 19-21;
                • Turn 2.2: 13-15, 19-21;
                  • Turn 3.1: 15-17, 21-23;
                    • Turn 3.2: 15-17, 21-23;
                      • Turn 4.1: 15-17, 21-23;
                        • Turn 4.2: 15-17, 21-23;
                          • Turn 5.1: 17-19, 23-24;
                            • Turn 5.2: 17-19, 23-24;
                              • Turn 6.1: 17-19, 23-24;
                                • Turn 6.2: 17-19, 23-24;

                                  You can find out your turn by link

                                  Kharkiv region 

                                  According to the command of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 22, hourly outage schedules were applied in the Kharkiv region. Currently, 2.5 turns of outages have already been introduced. 

                                  Chernihiv region

                                  Hourly outage schedules for October 22 in the Chernihiv region were introduced yesterday. 

                                  "Chernihivoblenergo" reported that if the situation in the energy system changes, the schedule will be adjusted. 

                                  Today, the company reported that during the night, the enemy hit three more important energy facilities in Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts. Energy workers have started restoration, but its pace is slowed down by the unfavorable security situation. 

                                  Chernihiv region faces serious water supply problems after Russian strikes - OVA22.10.25, 14:17 • 1694 views

                                  Dnipropetrovsk region 

                                  Dnipropetrovsk region, by order of Ukrenergo, switched from emergency outages to stabilization outage schedules.

                                  Kyiv region 

                                  Kyiv region, like Dnipropetrovsk, switched from emergency outages to stabilization outage schedules.

                                  Some houses in Kyiv are left without hot water due to night shelling: which districts were affected22.10.25, 13:34 • 2044 views

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                  SocietyEconomyPublications
                                  Electricity blackout schedules
                                  Energy
                                  War in Ukraine
                                  Power outage
                                  Blackout
                                  Electricity
                                  Zhytomyr Oblast
                                  Sumy Oblast
                                  Kyiv Oblast
                                  Cherkasy Oblast
                                  Kirovohrad Oblast
                                  Kharkiv Oblast
                                  Poltava Oblast
                                  Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                                  Chernihiv Oblast
                                  Ukrenergo
                                  Olexandria
                                  Ukraine
                                  Kropyvnytskyi