In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn

A number of regions in Ukraine have switched to hourly power outage schedules instead of emergency ones. UNN tells which regions have introduced hourly outage schedules and where to find out your turn.

Sumy region

As reported by "Sumyoblenergo", today, October 22, starting from 4:30 p.m., hourly power outage schedules will be in effect.

Until then, emergency outage schedules are in effect. After switching to hourly schedules, emergency outage schedules will be canceled.

As explained by the company, the diagram shows:

yellow windows – there is light;

dark windows – there is no light.

Sumyoblenergo urged not to turn on all energy-intensive appliances at the same time when the light appears. During an outage, it is better to unplug household appliances.

You can find out your turn/sub-turn on the website of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" in the section Consumers-Outages-Find out the turn of HPO by link.

Zhytomyr region

Also today, October 22, by order of the dispatch center of NEC "Ukrenergo", hourly outage schedules have been introduced in the Zhytomyr region.

The reason is a severe power deficit due to damage from Russian shelling.

For some turns, hourly outage schedules have already started to operate from 12:30 p.m.

The volume of restrictions applied may be changed during the day.

Poltava region

In the Poltava region, hourly outage schedules will be applied from 6:30 p.m. to 00:00 a.m. in the amount of 2.5 turns.

You can view the schedule by link. The list of addresses is here.

Cherkasy region

According to the command of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., hourly outage schedules will be applied in the Cherkasy region.

Hours of power outage by turns (sub-turns):

1.I - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.;

1.II - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The list of addresses that are de-energized by turns can be viewed by link.

Before that, emergency outage schedules were in effect in the region, which have already been canceled. For industry and business in the Cherkasy region, on October 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., power limitation schedules will be applied.

Kirovohrad region

By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", from 1:00 p.m., instead of the emergency outage schedule in Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandriia administrative districts of Kirovohrad region, the following hourly outage schedule will be applied:

Turn 1.1: 13-15, 19-21;

Turn 1.2: 13-15, 19-21;

Turn 2.1: 13-15, 19-21;

Turn 2.2: 13-15, 19-21;

Turn 3.1: 15-17, 21-23;

Turn 3.2: 15-17, 21-23;

Turn 4.1: 15-17, 21-23;

Turn 4.2: 15-17, 21-23;

Turn 5.1: 17-19, 23-24;

Turn 5.2: 17-19, 23-24;

Turn 6.1: 17-19, 23-24;

Turn 6.2: 17-19, 23-24;

You can find out your turn by link.

Kharkiv region

According to the command of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 22, hourly outage schedules were applied in the Kharkiv region. Currently, 2.5 turns of outages have already been introduced.

Chernihiv region

Hourly outage schedules for October 22 in the Chernihiv region were introduced yesterday.

"Chernihivoblenergo" reported that if the situation in the energy system changes, the schedule will be adjusted.

Today, the company reported that during the night, the enemy hit three more important energy facilities in Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts. Energy workers have started restoration, but its pace is slowed down by the unfavorable security situation.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Dnipropetrovsk region, by order of Ukrenergo, switched from emergency outages to stabilization outage schedules.

Kyiv region

Kyiv region, like Dnipropetrovsk, switched from emergency outages to stabilization outage schedules.

