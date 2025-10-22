Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules

A number of regions in Ukraine are switching to hourly power outage schedules instead of emergency ones, but emergency shutdowns continue to operate in some regions, Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In order to power long-term de-energized consumers, hourly power outage schedules (HPS) are being introduced in some regions instead of the previously applied emergency ones. - Ukrenergo reported.

How to find out about outages

You can find out the time and duration of power outages at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region.

In some regions, emergency shutdowns caused by the consequences of the Russian attack continue to operate. - Ukrenergo indicated.

Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy