Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Emergency power outages after another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure are in most regions of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. - the Ministry of Energy reported an update at 08:30.

Emergency recovery work, as indicated, has begun where the security situation allows. "Energy workers will do everything possible to restore electricity supply to all consumers as soon as possible," the report says.

Consumers were urged to use electricity rationally, as this helps reduce the load on the system.

Recall

Earlier, emergency power outages were reported in Kyiv and 7 regions.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions