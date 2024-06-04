Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

In the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad, Kiev, Donetsk, Transcarpathian regions reported the introduction of emergency power outages, writes UNN with reference to RMA and regional power companies.

Mykolaiv Region

At the command of the regional dispatch center in the Mykolaiv region, after 14:30, the emergency shutdown schedule was first urgently involved, and a little later - additionally special emergency shutdown schedules, Nikolaevoblenergo reported.

Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv and the region, a schedule of emergency power outages was introduced due to the difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine, the regional power company reported

Due to the difficult situation in the United energy system of Ukraine, which arose as a result of damage to power facilities by enemy shelling, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, Kharkivoblenergo reported after 15 hours.

Kirovohrad Region

"There is a significant power shortage in the United energy system of Ukraine due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities by the Russian aggressor. Therefore, today, by order of Ukrenergo, from 14.49, emergency power outages were introduced throughout the Kirovohrad region," said Andriy Raikovich, chairman of the Kirovohrad RMA, after 15 hours.

According to him, this is necessary to avoid overloading the grid and balance the power system. The schedule is being introduced in an emergency, and it is impossible to publish it in advance.

Kyiv Region

As reported in DTEK after 15:20, there are also Emergency blackouts in the Kiev region.

It is indicated that "on the instructions of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns are applied in the Kiev region.

Donetsk Region

As reported in DTEK after 15:20, emergency blackouts were introduced in the Donetsk region.

It is indicated that "on the instructions of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns are applied in the Donetsk region.

Transcarpathia

"Due to the excess of consumption limits, at the command of the dispatcher of Ukrenergo, special emergency shutdown schedules were applied for the amount of 49.95 MW," Zakarpatyeoblenergo reported.

Earlier

Emergency blackouts have already been introduced in Kiev.

