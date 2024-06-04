Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65822 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163346 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147706 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112929 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63726 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109029 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 46136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104724 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41955 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 1369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11238 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104724 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109029 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158153 views
Actual
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19470 views

Emergency power outages were introduced in many regions of Ukraine.

In the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad, Kiev, Donetsk, Transcarpathian regions reported the introduction of emergency power outages, writes UNN with reference to RMA and regional power companies.

Mykolaiv Region

At the command of the regional dispatch center in the Mykolaiv region, after 14:30, the emergency shutdown schedule was first urgently involved, and a little later - additionally special emergency shutdown schedules, Nikolaevoblenergo reported.

Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv and the region, a schedule of emergency power outages was introduced due to the difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine, the regional power company reported

Due to the difficult situation in the United energy system of Ukraine, which arose as a result of damage to power facilities by enemy shelling, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, Kharkivoblenergo reported after 15 hours.

Kirovohrad Region

"There is a significant power shortage in the United energy system of Ukraine due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities by the Russian aggressor. Therefore, today, by order of Ukrenergo, from 14.49, emergency power outages were introduced throughout the Kirovohrad region," said Andriy Raikovich, chairman of the Kirovohrad RMA, after 15 hours.

According to him, this is necessary to avoid overloading the grid and balance the power system. The schedule is being introduced in an emergency, and it is impossible to publish it in advance.

Kyiv Region

As reported in DTEK after 15:20, there are also Emergency blackouts in the Kiev region.

It is indicated that "on the instructions of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns are applied in the Kiev region.

Donetsk Region

As reported in DTEK after 15:20, emergency blackouts were introduced in the Donetsk region.

It is indicated that "on the instructions of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns are applied in the Donetsk region.

Transcarpathia

"Due to the excess of consumption limits, at the command of the dispatcher of Ukrenergo, special emergency shutdown schedules were applied for the amount of 49.95 MW," Zakarpatyeoblenergo reported.

Earlier

Emergency blackouts have already been introduced in Kiev.

Kyiv went beyond the limits: emergency blackouts in the capital, schedules do not apply - Yasno04.06.24, 14:49 • 16492 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising